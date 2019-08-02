WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney; former Housing Secretary Julián Castro; former Vice President Al Gore.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.; White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Tim Scott, R-S.C.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Phoenix police to record when officers point their guns
The Phoenix Police Department will train officers to track when they point their guns at people as the agency works to increase trust and transparency after a record number of shootings last year and national outrage over a cellphone video showing officers cursing and aiming guns at a black family.
National
ACLU concerned about surveillance balloons over Midwest
The South Dakota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union says it's concerned about a report that the U.S. military is using high-altitude balloons to conduct surveillance tests in six Midwestern states.
National
The Latest: Officer's lawyer: He'll fight to keep his job
The Latest on an administrative judge's recommendation in the Eric Garner case (all times local):
National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
National
Adoptive mother of missing teen pleads guilty to murder
The adoptive mother of a North Carolina teen who was missing for years before her body was found in South Carolina has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.