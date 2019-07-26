WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Will Hurd, R-Texas; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Democratic presidential candidates Julián Castro and Marianne Williamson.
