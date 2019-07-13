WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; investor and liberal activist Tom Steyer.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; U.S. Women's National Soccer Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Appeals court gives Trump a win in sanctuary city case
A federal appeals court gave President Donald Trump a rare legal win in his efforts to crack down on "sanctuary cities" Friday, upholding the Justice Department's decision to give preferential treatment in awarding community policing grants to cities that cooperate with immigration authorities.
National
Special counsel Mueller's testimony delayed until July 24
Special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony to Congress has been delayed until July 24 under an agreement that gives lawmakers more time to question him.
National
Dems, Republicans air warring views on migrants' conditions
Four House Democratic freshmen who recently toured detention stations for migrants along the Texas border told a House committee Friday of jam-packed, fetid holding areas "in front of the American flag" and accused President Donald Trump of intentional cruelty to discourage future arrivals.
Local
Minn. immigrant groups spring into action before any ICE raids
Immigration advocates are working to inform people about their rights.
National
Prosecutors fear Epstein may influence witness, urge no bail
Federal prosecutors urged a judge Friday to keep financier Jeffrey Epstein behind bars until trial on sex trafficking charges involving underage girls, labeling him a "serial sexual predator" and saying he might try to influence witnesses after sending $350,000 recently to two individuals, including a former employee.