WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Kevin McAleenan, acting homeland security secretary; Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Seth Moulton, D-Mass.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.; Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md.
National
