WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Housing Secretary Julián Castro.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas.
__
CNN's "State of the Union" —Klobuchar; Castro.
