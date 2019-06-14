WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Additional parts of a taped interview with President Donald Trump; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Buttigieg; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
__
CNN's "State of the Union" — Buttigieg; former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke
