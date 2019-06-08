WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Pre-empted by coverage of the French Open tennis tournament.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" —Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.
__
CNN's "State of the Union" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
