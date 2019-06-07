WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Pre-empted by coverage of the French Open tennis tournament.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" —Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.
__
CNN's "State of the Union" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Judge refuses to toss war crimes case over misconduct claims
A military judge on Friday refused to dismiss the murder case of a decorated Navy SEAL, but found the prosecution's meddling in defense lawyer emails troubling enough to reduce the maximum penalty he faces.
National
Trump says U.S., Mexico reach agreement to prevent tariffs
President Donald Trump says he has suspended plans to impose tariffs on Mexico, tweeting that the country "has agreed to take strong measures" to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States.
Business
Trump suspends plan to impose tariffs on Mexico, says Mexico 'has agreed to take strong measures' on migrants
Trump suspends plan to impose tariffs on Mexico, says Mexico 'has agreed to take strong measures' on migrants.
National
House panel highlights risks over nuclear-storage stalemate
Southern California's San Onofre nuclear power plant was permanently closed in 2013, but the site remains home to 3.5 million pounds (1.59 million kilograms) of nuclear waste that has nowhere else to go.
National
The Latest: Trump suspends proposed tariffs on Mexico
The Latest on U.S. threats to impose tariffs on Mexico (all times local):