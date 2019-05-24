WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz.
__
NBC's "Meet the Press" — White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders; Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Jon Tester, D-Mont.; former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke; Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas.
__
CNN's "State of the Union" — Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Michigan Legislature approves bill to cut high auto premiums
Michigan's Legislature on Friday passed a landmark bill that would cut the country's highest auto insurance premiums by letting drivers forego a one-of-a-kind requirement to buy unlimited medical coverage for crash injuries.
National
Bail denied for former police officer charged in killing
Bail has been denied for a former Mississippi police officer charged in the killing of a woman with whom he was romantically involved.
National
The Latest: Donor willing to fund push to undo abortion ban
The Latest on a Missouri ban on abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy (all times local):
Nation
Faked Pelosi videos, slowed to make her appear drunk, spread across social media
One was slowed to make her sound as if she was slurring her words.
National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: