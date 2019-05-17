WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
__
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
__
CNN's "State of the Union" — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.
