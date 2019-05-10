WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rand Paul, R-Texas; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla.
