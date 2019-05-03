WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
__
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and John Kennedy, R-La.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Pompeo; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Doug Collins, R-Ga.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
VP Pence praises members of black churches torched by arson
Vice President Mike Pence praised the parishioners of three African American churches Friday for the inspiring way they responded to the destruction of their sanctuaries by an arsonist and lamented that attacks on communities of faith have become "all too frequent."
National
The Latest: VP Pence visits Kentucky company to talk trade
The Latest on Vice President Mike Pence's visits to Louisiana and Kentucky:
National
Court delays block Keystone XL pipeline construction in 2019
An executive for the company proposing the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada's oil sands into the U.S. says it has missed the 2019 construction season due to court delays.
National
Ex-Trump aide on board of company that detains migrant kids
Former White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly has joined the board of the conglomerate that operates the largest facility for migrant children in the country, the company announced Friday.
National
Oklahoma officers in shooting that hurt children named
Authorities have identified two Oklahoma police officers present when at least one of them shot into a pickup truck last week and wounded three children and a man suspected in a robbery.