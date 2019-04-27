WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
__
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trump's executive privilege strategy could mean messy fight
Since George Washington's time, presidents have used executive privilege to resist congressional inquiries in the name of protecting the confidentiality of their decision-making.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's torrent of twisted claims on Russia
Russia keeps reverberating even with special counsel Robert Mueller's report now part of history.
National
GOP "seawall"? Ohio's congressional map under fire in court
The Nagels' home is a house divided.
National
Democrat-controlled statehouses endorsing clean energy
Soon after taking office, Maine's Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced renovation plans for the governor's mansion. She wanted to add solar panels.
National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: