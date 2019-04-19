WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.
__
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.; Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah; Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.
