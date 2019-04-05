WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for President Donald Trump; Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Dan Kildee, D-Mich.; entrepreneur Andrew Yang, a Democratic contender for president in 2020.
__
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, a Democratic contender for president in 2020.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Tim Ryan, D-Ohio; Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for Trump; White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Warrants issued for alleged vandals of Border Patrol museum
More than a dozen people from eight states are facing arrest in connection with the vandalism of a West Texas museum that celebrates the work of U.S. Border Patrol agents.
National
Judge again halts high-capacity magazine sales in California
A federal judge on Friday halted sales of high-capacity ammunition magazines in California, giving state officials a chance to appeal his order last week that allowed their sale for the first time in nearly 20 years.
National
Satanist acquitted of disrupting government meeting
A Florida religious freedom activist and self-proclaimed Satanist who objects to prayers before government meetings has been acquitted of disrupting a meeting.
National
US says 'significant work remains' in trade talks with China
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says "significant work remains" in trade talks with China, and officials from both nations will be in continuous contact to resolve outstanding issues.
National
FBI, Bureau of Prisons ordered to probe LGBTQ discrimination
Attorney General William Barr has ordered the FBI and the Bureau of Prisons to investigate allegations of discrimination against LGBTQ employees, he said in a letter released Friday.