WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Brookings Institution President John Allen, former U.S. and NATO commander in Afghanistan.
