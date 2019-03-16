WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a Democratic candidate for president; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.
