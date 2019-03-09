WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — White House national security adviser John Bolton.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Reps. Liz Cheney, D-Wyo., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.,; former Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., a 2020 presidential candidate; former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.
