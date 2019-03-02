WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., 2020 presidential candidate.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — National security adviser John Bolton; Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
