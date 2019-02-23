WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Ed Markey, D-Mass.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Govs. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., and Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.
