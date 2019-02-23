WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Ed Markey, D-Mass.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Govs. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., and Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
South Dakota senators scrap ban on teaching gender dysphoria
A South Dakota Senate panel rejected a bill Friday to limit teaching about gender dysphoria in public schools after a transgender high school student told members that passing the measure would only ensure "another generation of isolation that would erase people like me."
Politics
Minnesota to become a 2020 'Super Tuesday' primary state
A primary will take place in the state on March 3, 2020, along with nine other states in next year's chaotic presidential election process.
National
Ex-AP California capital reporter Steve Lawrence dead at 71
Steve Lawrence, a California government reporter who covered a major capital corruption scandal and governors ranging from Ronald Reagan to Arnold Schwarzenegger during a nearly four-decade career with The Associated Press, has died.
Local
Minnesota lawmakers hear calls to extend Northstar rail to St. Cloud
Commuter rail into downtown Minneapolis now ends in Big Lake.
National
US and China extend trade talks; Xi-Trump meeting may follow
U.S. and Chinese negotiators agreed Friday to extend high-level trade talks through the weekend, and President Donald Trump said he hoped to meet next month at his Florida resort with President Xi Jinping to try to finalize an agreement.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.