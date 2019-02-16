WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee chairman.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas; former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's skewed picture of border perils
President Donald Trump describes drugs flowing across the hinterlands from Mexico, a federal prison population laden with criminals who are in the U.S. illegally and a Texas city transformed by a border barrier into a safe place to live. It's a misleading and in some ways false picture, and one that underpins his extraordinary declaration of a national emergency at the southern border.
Local
Minnesota probation disparities, lack of guidelines getting long look at Legislature
Draconian sentencing in state is the target of move to wipe out disparities.
National
Hearing into unresolved US House race could find winner
Evidence collected over months and being unveiled Monday could reveal whether the nation's last undecided congressional election was either tainted by so much ballot-tampering that a winner cannot be declared - or that that the actual winner was unfairly denied the seat.
National
Judge: Mississippi suit to cover all who lost voting rights
A federal judge says a handful of former Mississippi convicts who are suing to have their voting rights restored can represent everyone who falls into that category.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.