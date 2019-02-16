WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee chairman.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Local
Minnesota probation disparities, lack of guidelines getting long look at Legislature
Draconian sentencing in state is the target of move to wipe out disparities.
National
The Latest: Gillibrand vows to advocate for LGBTQ community
The Latest on Democratic presidential candidates on the campaign trail(all times local):8:45 p.m.Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has told a crowd at a New Hampshire cafe that…
National
Alabama Confederate statue law to stay in effect amid appeal
An Alabama law that prohibits cities from removing Confederate monuments will remain in effect while the state appeals a judge's ruling that declared the statute constitutional, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled Friday.
National
Court filing: Manafort faces more than 19 years in prison
Paul Manafort, the one-time chairman of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, could spend more than 19 years in prison on tax and bank fraud charges, prosecutors said Friday.
National
Judge limits public comments in Trump confidant Stone's case
A federal judge on Friday placed some limits on what President Donald Trump's longtime confidant Roger Stone and his lawyers can say publicly about his criminal case in the special counsel's Russia probe.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.