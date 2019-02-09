WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Don Beyer, D-Va., and Jennifer Wexton, D-Va.; Saudi Arabia's minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir.
