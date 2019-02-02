WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Rick Scott, R-Fla.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — President Donald Trump.
