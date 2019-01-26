WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Reps. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney; Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine; Dee Margo, mayor of El Paso, Texas; Michael Passero, mayor of New London, Connecticut
