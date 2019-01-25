WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Not immediately announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Reps. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine; Dee Margo, mayor of El Paso, Texas; Michael Passero, mayor of New London, Connecticut
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Michigan redistricting deal may lead to new state House map
At least 11 of Michigan's 110 House districts would be redrawn for the 2020 election under a proposed legal settlement announced Friday by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat who said the deal would fix "egregious" examples of partisan gerrymandering.
National
The Latest: Trump administration vows shutdown back pay soon
The Latest on the partial government shutdown (all times local):
Local
Ellison: Minnesota receiving $3.1 million in settlements with Walgreens, Johnson & Johnson
Minnesota was among dozens of states to file suit against the two health companies.
National
Iowa House denying press credentials to influential blogger
The Republican-controlled Iowa House defended its decision Friday to deny press credentials to an influential liberal blogger who has covered the Legislature for years, a position that could invite legal action.
National
The Latest: Roger Stone to arraigned in Washington next week
The Latest on ex-Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone's arrest in the special counsel's Russia probe (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.