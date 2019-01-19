WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Gillibrand; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
