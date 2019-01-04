WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Reps. Colin Allred, D-Texas, Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., Max Rose, D-N.Y., and Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J.
