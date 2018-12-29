WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Kevin McAleenan, commissioner of Customs and Border Protection; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal, former commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg; Gov. Jerry Brown, D-Calif.; Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.; Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.
