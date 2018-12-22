WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, a possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
