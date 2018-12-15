WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump; Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Stephen Miller, senior adviser to Trump; Lanny Davis, adviser to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Politics
Congress passes juvenile justice bill
WASHINGTON – Congress reauthorized a major juvenile justice bill last week for the first time since 2002, culminating a lengthy bipartisan effort to provide…
National
O'Rourke, other Dems don't want tent city's contract renewed
Rep. Beto O'Rourke and four other Democratic members of Congress toured a remote tent city in West Texas on Saturday where they said that 2,700 immigrant teens are being held at a cost of roughly $1 million per day.
National
Indiana governor says passing hate crime law 'long overdue'
The spray-painting of a swastika outside a suburban Indianapolis synagogue this summer was the final straw for Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who quickly called for Indiana to join the 45 states that have hate crime laws.
National
Ruling to strike down health law puts GOP in a quandary
A federal judge's ruling that the Obama health law is unconstitutional has landed like a stink bomb among Republicans, who've seen the politics of health care flip as Americans increasingly value the overhaul's core parts, including protections for pre-existing medical conditions and Medicaid for more low-income people.
Local
Despite ACA ruling, nothing changes for Minnesota
With the ruling likely to be appealed, it will likely take months for it to go through the court process.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.