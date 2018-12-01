WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Former Secretary of State James Baker; former Secretary of State Colin Powell; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Roger Stone, former adviser to Donald Trump.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Baker; former Vice President Dick Cheney; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Baker; Cheney; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.
