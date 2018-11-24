WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah; Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.; billionaire Tom Steyer, a potential Democratic candidate for president in 2020.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Angus King, I-Maine; Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.
