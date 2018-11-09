WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Reps. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.; White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo.; Reps.-elect Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and Lauren Underwood, D-Ill.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Civil rights group says deputy shouldn't speak at conference
Civil rights leaders are calling for a detectives group to rescind a speaking invitation to a white Oklahoma officer acquitted for fatally shooting an unarmed black man.
National
Hawaii printer shuts commercial printing, citing tariffs
A major Hawaii printer is closing its commercial printing business and laying off 93 people in part because of tariffs the U.S. slapped on imports of Chinese paper.
National
Settlement reached in tight Arizona Senate vote count
Arizona Republicans who had alleged the state's two biggest counties were illegally counting some ballots changed course Friday and agreed to settle their lawsuit if rural voters also get an extra chance to fix problems with ballots cast in the state's tight U.S. Senate race.
National
The Latest: Palm Beach, Broward judges side with Scott
The Latest on the Florida election (all times local):
National
Trump opens armistice visit to France with jab at Macron
President Donald Trump wasted no time taking a poke at his French host Friday as he arrived in Paris for events marking the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, tweeting as he landed that President Emmanuel Macron had made an "insulting" proposal to build up Europe's military to counter the U.S., China and Russia.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.