WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; McDaniel.
