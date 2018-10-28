WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Jeb Johnson, former homeland security secretary; Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of Anti-Defamation League.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Reps. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, and Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Secret moves hide Wisconsin lawmakers' actions from public
It was 10:30 p.m. on June 3, 2011, the last day of deliberations on Wisconsin's state budget. Members of the Joint Finance Committee, some with deep circles under their eyes after days of fighting over budget items, perked up when two Republicans, Sen. Glenn Grothman and Rep. Robin Vos, unveiled a surprise: a massive tax cut worth hundreds of millions of dollars for manufacturers and agricultural businesses.
National
Enough is enough: Fed-up Americans crave unity amid violence
She flipped through television channels and radio stations, scanning from conservative to liberal media, searching for any sign that the polarized nation had finally reached its tipping point.
National
How a white man is competing for Democratic votes in Georgia
At the annual fundraising gala for Bulloch County Democrats, one orator after another roused the crowd with criticism of President Donald Trump and tributes to the most diverse, liberal ticket the Georgia Democratic Party has ever assembled for a statewide election.
National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
National
Pipe bomb suspect was spinning records as FBI closed in
In the hours before his arrest, as federal authorities zeroed in and secretly accumulated evidence, Cesar Sayoc was in his element: spinning classic and Top 40 hits in a nightclub where he'd found work as a DJ.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.