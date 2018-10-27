WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Reps. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, and Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Texas attorney general favored to win despite indictment
Three years ago, criminal charges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appeared to put his political future in peril.
National
Maine to raise funds for salmon recovery with new program
Maine is launching a new program to help pay for conservation work that benefits Atlantic salmon with money from fees for road and bridge projects.
National
DNA, fingerprint match helped lead FBI to mail bomb suspect
A Florida man with a criminal history and a fervor for President Donald Trump sent at least 13 mail bombs to prominent Democrats, Justice Department officials said. He's expected to appear in court next week.
National
Feud erupts over language of California gas tax measure
After Los Angeles County residents got an automated phone call reporting a mistake was on their November ballot, county officials issued an alert to voters that there was no such error.
National
Sometimes a ballot issue isn't really about the issue
The outcome of one of the nation's most critical Senate races could come down to an unrelated question: how North Dakota residents feel about blocking noncitizens from voting — even though such voting is already illegal.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.