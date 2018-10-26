WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Reps. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, and Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.
