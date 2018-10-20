WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Pre-empted by NFL coverage.