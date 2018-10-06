WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Susan Collins, R-Maine.