WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Pre-empted by coverage of Ryder Cup golf.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
