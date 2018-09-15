WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Former Whitewater independent counsel Ken Starr; JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; FEMA Administrator Brock Long; author Bob Woodward
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Long; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Hundreds rescued from flooding in historic NC city
An ominous tweet appeared on a historic North Carolina community's Twitter feed about 2 a.m. Friday.
Minneapolis
Peterson's opponent looks for opening in Trump-backing district
In the Seventh, longtime Democrat is facing a challenge from the right.
Politics
5 takeaways from Paul Manafort's plea agreement
His cooperation could be key for special counsel.
National
Mom of alleged MS-13 victim killed by car at girl's memorial
A grieving New York mother recognized by President Donald Trump at the State of the Union in his campaign against deadly MS-13 gang violence was struck by an SUV and killed at her slain daughter's memorial site Friday after a heated confrontation with the driver.
National
The Latest: Trump notes death of alleged gang victim's mom
The Latest on a New York woman fatally struck by a car whose daughter was allegedly killed by gang (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.