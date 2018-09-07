WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — George Papadopoulos, former Trump campaign adviser.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump; Sens. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee chairman; Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman.
