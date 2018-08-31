WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska; Andrew Gillum, Democratic nominee for governor in Florida.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; former Secretary of State John Kerry.
