WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Flake; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
No love for ankle monitors on captured immigrants
Federal authorities' shift away from separating immigrant families caught in the U.S. illegally now means that many parents and children are quickly released, only to be fitted with electronic monitoring devices — a practice which both the government and advocacy groups oppose for different reasons.
Politics
Conspiracy theorist shares Oval Office photo with Trump
President Donald Trump posed for a photo in the Oval Office this week with one of the most prominent promoters of the "QAnon" conspiracy group,…
National
Virginia deputies fatally shoot armed, 'threatening' man
A southwest Virginia sheriff's office says deputies fatally shot an armed man after he ignored commands and approached them "in a threatening manner."
National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
National
Tibbetts case sparks rush to add candidate to Iowa ballot
A group of Iowa conservatives is scrambling to add an attorney general candidate to the November ballot after a Mexican man was charged with slaying missing college student Mollie Tibbetts.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.