WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
