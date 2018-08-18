WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — National security adviser John Bolton.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — John Brennan, a former director of the CIA; Bishop Lawrence Persico of the Catholic Diocese of Erie, Pennsylvania.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Leon Panetta, a former CIA director; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Democratic congressional candidate Jennifer Wexton of Virginia.