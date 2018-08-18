WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — National security adviser John Bolton.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — John Brennan, a former director of the CIA; Bishop Lawrence Persico of the Catholic Diocese of Erie, Pennsylvania.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Leon Panetta, a former CIA director; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Democratic congressional candidate Jennifer Wexton of Virginia.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Stage & Arts Daily lottery for $10 tickets to Minneapolis 'Hamilton' begins Aug. 27 — here's how to enter
More from Star Tribune
Stage & Arts Daily lottery for $10 tickets to Minneapolis 'Hamilton' begins Aug. 27 — here's how to enter
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trump says he 'won't let' social media target conservatives
President Donald Trump is accusing social media companies of "totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices" and says "we won't let that happen."
National
Analysis: Bills moved faster in Wisconsin Capitol under GOP
The length of time bills were deliberated dropped significantly soon after Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators took control in 2011, diminishing the public's opportunities to influence lawmaking, according to an analysis of records and interviews by the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.
National
School of Navy chaplains to return to Rhode Island
A school for U.S. Navy chaplains is returning to Rhode Island.
National
AP Interview: Top Republican opens up about Russia probe
For much of the last two years, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr has been the Russia investigator who is seen but rarely heard on Capitol Hill.
National
Somali-American candidate: Wants to 'instill hope in people'
The past 10 weeks have been a whirl for Ilhan Omar, who suddenly went from being famous for becoming the country's first Somali-American state legislator to being a likely shoo-in for the first Somali-American congresswoman.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.