WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — National security adviser John Bolton.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — John Brennan, a former director of the CIA; Bishop Lawrence Persico of the Catholic Diocese of Erie, Pennsylvania.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Democratic congressional candidate Jennifer Wexton of Virginia.
