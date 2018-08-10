WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president; Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.; Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer; Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Omarosa Manigault Newman, former assistant to Trump and White House communications director; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Charlottesville, Va., Mayor Nikuyah Walker; Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Tim Scott, R-S.C.
